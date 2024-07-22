Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,935. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

