CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

