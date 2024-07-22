Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.93.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,547,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Carvana by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.