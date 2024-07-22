Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.27. 388,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.