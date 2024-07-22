Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Signify Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,034 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

