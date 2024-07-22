Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 323 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. 17,747,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,637,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

