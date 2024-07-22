Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $558,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average is $384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.