Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $312,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.52. 1,733,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

