Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $733,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,586. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

