Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 22,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $17.62 on Monday, reaching $96.70. 4,095,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

