Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $322.35. 2,263,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.