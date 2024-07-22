Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 6.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

