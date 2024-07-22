Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74).

Get Centamin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centamin

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,785.75). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

