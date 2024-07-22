Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.23.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNC opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.