CG Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGON) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 23rd. CG Oncology had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of CG Oncology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of CGON opened at $35.22 on Monday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,347,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $66,757,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $82,716,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

