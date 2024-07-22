Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

