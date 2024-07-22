Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

