Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,798,082.12 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. 9,378,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,744. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

