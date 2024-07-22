Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.57.

CRUS opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

