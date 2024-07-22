Citigroup Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.79.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

