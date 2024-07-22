Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $28.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

NYSE ATHM opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.23 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,093,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

