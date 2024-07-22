Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 379,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

