CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 7.7%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.04 ($0.30). 703,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 695,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.39 ($0.28).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -377.08 and a beta of -0.99.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

