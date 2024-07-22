Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

