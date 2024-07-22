Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,208,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422,516. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

