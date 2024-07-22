Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 489,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,460,000 after buying an additional 320,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 214.6% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.