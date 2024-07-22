Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Paysign were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,559. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

