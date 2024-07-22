Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,813 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.12% of PetMed Express worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 182,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.6 %

PETS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 125,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.73. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PetMed Express from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

