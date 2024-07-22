Craig S. Mckasson Sells 30,000 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Premier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 698,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Premier by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.