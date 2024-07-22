Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

