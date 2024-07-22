Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCT
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.24%.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.