Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.28. 1,257,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,876. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

