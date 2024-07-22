Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. Crown also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Crown stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

