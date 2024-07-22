CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,836. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

