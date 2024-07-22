Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Buys $26,000.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

