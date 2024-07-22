Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,893 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TGLS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. 265,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

