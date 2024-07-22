Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

