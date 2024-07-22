Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.51. 173,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,234,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,300,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

