Decred Price Tops $13.14 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Decred has a market cap of $212.98 million and approximately $133.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $13.14 or 0.00019311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00075511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,206,247 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

