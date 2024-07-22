Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deluxe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

