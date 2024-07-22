Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

