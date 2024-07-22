Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $139.45 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

