Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.