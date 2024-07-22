Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 121000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.
