Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$126.30.

TSE DOL opened at C$126.95 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$131.17. The stock has a market cap of C$35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,433,204. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

