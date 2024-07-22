DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Up 8%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 2,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

