DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.66.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.7 %

DraftKings stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

