Dymension Price Tops $1.84 (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Dymension has a market capitalization of $352.89 million and approximately $24.14 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00002719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,151,900 coins and its circulating supply is 191,799,234 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,075,057 with 191,693,606 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.91948695 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $25,545,361.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

