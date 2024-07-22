e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.55 and last traded at $166.10. Approximately 716,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,578,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $2,157,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

