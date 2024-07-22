Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENX opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.