Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 120,519 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 675.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. 3,347,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,445. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

